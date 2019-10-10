Robert Downey Jr. who played the role of Tony Stark, more famously known as Iron man, doesn't seem to be worried or even thinking about winning an Oscar for his performance in "Avengers: Endgame". Mr Downey has said a thank you for the Oscar nomination campaign for his wonderful performance in the movie. But, the actor has also politely said no thank you for the same.

Our dear Iron Man was in conversation with Howard Stern in SiriusXM's Hollywood studios on Monday. While in conversation with Robert Downey about the film, Howard Stern revealed that he loved "Avengers: Endgame". He further went on to state that he must be rewarded for his excellent performance in the movie.

Downey played the character of Iron Man for almost a decade and he has wooed all his fans since day 1. He won praise and recognition for his performance in "Endgame" and bidding adieu to this character seemed to be the toughest for all MCU fans. This movie by Marvel Cinematic Universe is a 2.7 billion-dollar blockbuster. The "Avengers: Endgame" hero, Iron man, is loved dearly by his fans and they were rooting for the star to get an Academy Award nomination for his last Avengers venture. But Robert Downey seems to be thinking otherwise.

The actor seems to purposely choose to stay out of the Oscars race. He considers and believes in doing films and looks at the films itself as a reward. As he was talking to Howard Stern in SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios, he said, "I'm so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about (putting his name forth for an Oscar nomination campaign), and I said 'Let's not."

Jonathan Favreau, who is an American director, actor, chef, producer and screenwriter have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he played Happy Hogan. In conversation with Variety, the actor spoke about how Downey has beautifully explored the character of Iron Man throughout. He said, "But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and 'Endgame', there was a thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character".