Rocketman famed director Dexter Fletcher has been roped in to direct the latest Sherlock Holmes film. The movie will also see Robert Downey Jr reprise his role as the notorious detective. Fletcher will be taking over the franchise originally helmed by Guy Ritchie, as confirmed by Variety.

Fletcher has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry after directing some phenomenal films such as Bohemian Rhapsody (which he took up after Bryan Singer was fired during the production of the film) and most recently, the beautiful biopic of Elton John, Rocketman. The previous two Sherlock Holmes films scored good money at the box office and were highly successful. While the first Sherlock Holmes movie earned $524 million on a global scale. The second one, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, also earned a gross total of $545.4 million worldwide.

The upcoming third part of Sherlock Holmes will also see Jude Law to return as Professor Watson. Chris Brancato has been roped in to pen down the script and Susan Downey, Joel Silver, Dan Lin and Lionel Wigram will be producing it. Although WB had planned to release the film on Christmas Day 2020, the dates were pushed back as there were a lot of details that needed to be completed. Needless to say, Robert Downey Jr's schedule has opened since the final Avengers movie, Endgame, the actor has more space to squeeze in the third part of Sherlock Holmes. A proposed December 2021 has been stated at the moment.

Robert Downey Jr was last seen in Avengers: Endgame while Jude Law also worked in an MCU movie, Captain Marvel as he played an antagonist. It would be exciting to see Sherlock and Watson team up yet again. Meanwhile, Dexter Fletcher's latest direction was Elton John's Rocketman with Taron Egerton. The film received tremendously positive responses from critics and fans.