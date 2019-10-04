As shocking as it might sound, The Irishman star Robert De Niro verbally abused a female employee from his company and used filthy language by dropping the f-bomb several times.

He was hostile, abusive and intimidating and showed little to no respect to the woman. The incident occurred in 2012 but the voicemail is now leaked landing the actor in hot soup.

Robert De Niro accused the female employee, Graham Chase Robinson of stealing from his company and the actor went on abuse and profanity-filled phone call after a drunken night. The phone call left Graham shaken and disturbed. In the voicemail which was leaked online, De Niro is heard saying, ''How dare you f***ing disrespect me you spoiled f*****g brat. ''

The actor is also heard saying, ''You're f***ing history. You f***ing don't answer my calls? How dare you. You're about to be fired,'' and goes on a further tirade against Graham which is disrespectful, hurtful and unprofessional. The actor sounded like an evil mafia boss who has no mercy for anyone who's done him wrong.

Graham Chase Robinson has now come forward and sued Robert De Niro for "vulgar, inappropriate and gendered comments" towards her.

Graham levelled allegations against De Niro by saying that he communicated with her in a "hostile, abusive and intimidating" manner and asked her to do "stereotypically female" tasks like putting away his underwear, hanging up his clothes and vacuuming his apartment.

She also accused De Niro of being a male chauvinist. ''Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old mores. He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals,'' she said.

Graham's lawyer gave out a statement against De Niro's actions that read, ''He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms Robinson is a casualty of this attitude. Among other things, De Niro would direct Ms Robinson to scratch his back, button his ties and prod him awake when he was in bed. De Niro also stood idly by while his friend slapped Ms Robinson on her buttocks.''

However, Robert De Niro's lawyer shot back against the allegations and called it absurd. "The allegations made by Graham Chase Robinson against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd."