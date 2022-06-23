Robb Elementary School To Be Demolished; Uvalde Mayor Believes No Children Should Be Asked To Return To This School

Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman last month, is set to be demolished, according to Uvalde Mayor. Don McLaughlin stated that he had a discussion with the superintendent and decided that the school will be demolished.

The mayor believes that children and teachers can't be asked to go to the school because the horrors of the mass shooting could still haunt them. "You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever," he said during an emotional council meeting with residents on Tuesday.

Biden Supports Demolition of Robb Elementary School

Previously, President Joe had also given support to the demolition of the school.

During Tuesday's council meeting, McLaughlin expressed frustration over difficulties in getting answers from those investigating the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary, as well as the police response, which has been heavily criticized, according to NBC News.

McLaughlin Frustrated Over Police Response

With the Texas Rangers, an agency with the Texas Department of Public Safety, leading the investigation, McLaughlin said he was upset that he and other city officials were not getting updates on the probe, the report added.

Previously it also emerged that Uvalde police handcuffed parents who were outside the Robb Elementary school during the shooting. Parents were urging armed officers to storm the school and stop the gunman from firing. But the police pepper-sprayed and handcuffed the parents pointing out that they were intervening in an active investigation.

One of the parents revealed that police were just standing outside the fence and were doing nothing to stop the Robb Elementary gunman from killing innocent children. They pointed out that police didn't make effort to go inside the school.