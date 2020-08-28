Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has criticized President Donald Trump and termed the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) as "designed to soothe his ego."

"The Republican convention is designed for one purpose -- to soothe Donald Trump's ego. To make him feel good. But here's the thing, he's the President of the US. And it's not supposed to be about him," Harris said in a speech in Washington, DC on Thursday. "It's supposed to be about the health, and the safety, and the well-being of the American people. And on that measure, Donald Trump has failed," she said.

Trump Wrong from The Beginning: Harris

Harris railed on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 5,863,363 million people and killed 180,595, the highest tallies in the world. "It's relentless. You can't stop it with a tweet. You can't create a distraction and hope it'll go away. It doesn't go away. By its nature, a pandemic is unforgiving," she stressed.

"If you get it wrong at the beginning, the consequences are catastrophic. It's very hard to catch up... President Trump got it wrong in the beginning," she added. Harris also addressed the August 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has triggered consecutive days of protests that have grown chaotic and violent at times.

Biden's Support Against Police Brutality and Racial Injustice

She said, "The shots fired at Blake pierced the soul of our nation. It's sickening to watch. It's all too familiar. And it must end. The reality is that the life of a Black person in America has never been treated as fully human and we have yet to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law."

Harris noted that she and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have spoken with the Blake family, while expressing support for peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality. The remarks came just hours before Trump officially accepted the Republican Party's nomination for re-election in a speech from the White House South Lawn.