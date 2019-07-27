Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse assure fans that they have definitely broken up as they feature in what can be called one of W magazine's sexiest covers! Amid all the speculation about the on and off status of their relationship as discussed on social media, the actors have jointly given out a statement through W magazine about their breakup. Yes, they have definitely parted ways romantically but are pretty cool in each other's company.

For the cover of W magazine, Lili and Cole brought on a vampire-ish vibe as they seemed to give the Twilight cast a go for their money. While Cole was shirtless in the cover, Lili donned a red top and black bottoms with a pink satin fabric wrapped around her. Reinhart captioned the picture as, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit." Even Sprouse took to his Instagram to write, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

Reinhart also took to Twitter to state, "Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass." For their W magazine interview, the Riverdale actors chose to be interviewed separately. Speaking about the same, Reinhart quoted, "We're not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot. We're acknowledging that we're in a relationship, but it's a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities."

Discussing his relationship with Reinhart, Sprouse said, "Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way. That alone is justification enough for me to do it like this. I don't think we're weaving two different narratives here." He also added, "Until you go through the paces and the dating stages and know that something is right for you, I don't think it's appropriate to bring others in. I think part of the fun that the audience had, and still has, is going: What's up with them right now? It's interesting! But in all honesty, my own happiness and her happiness come before caring about what people are saying."

Reports of the couple separating ways came earlier this week. Although they did attend San Diego Comic-Con last weekend together without making it obvious that they have split, reports eventually did surface on social media.