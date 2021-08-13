Ritwika Gupta Pens Emotional Note on her Father's Demise

Pyar Tune Kya Kia Actress Ritwika Gupta recently took to social media to open up about going through a tough phase after her father's demise. Ritwika is known for playing the character of Amisha in the TV soap Pyar Tune Kya Kia. She also played Shalini in MTV's Girls on Tops series which is also streaming on VOOT. Her father, Nikhilesh Gupta, passed away last month after battling lung cancer. Ritwika shared a note about her father and how her family is coping after the loss.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a note. Her note read, "My father was the kind of person that if someone met him once, they'd feel like they've known him forever. Almost everyone, who's connected to any sort of cultural and art scene in Singapore, knew my father. The energy and the passion he carried lifted everyone he met and inspired so many. He always kept things vibrant, was full of life, exuberant. He loved to wear colorful shirts, and had a style of his own. And he would try his best to make sure everyone he meets leaves happier, even a complete stranger."

Ritwika shares that her father was instrumental in helping people find their interests. She wrote "From theatre to music, books, and movies, he would also help people find their interests and help them get better at it. That's what he did for me. He always encouraged my love for theatre and dance."

Talking about her work, Ritwika started her career with the TV Show Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto in 2011. She acted in multiple TV series such as Gumrah End of Innocence, MTV Girls on Top, and Pyar Tune Kya Kia. She soon switched to TV anchoring and is hosting some popular TV shows for TravelXP, Bloomberg TV India, and Zee Studios. Recently her short film, "The Intruder" won best film awards at 6 film festivals including Tagore International Film Festival, Mumbai International Film Awards, Port Blair International Film Festival, L'Age d'Or International Arthouse Film Festival, Golden Sparrow International Film Festival, and Nawada International Film Festival. It's also been nominated for Kalakari Film Fest and the globally renowned 'First-Time Filmmaker Sessions.

Currently, she is back home in Singapore with her mother, Neela Gupta, and younger sister, Radhika Gupta.

We wish the family strength and prayers during this tough time.