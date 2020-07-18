Actress-musician Rita Wilson says wearing a face mask during a pandemic should be a normal thing, and feels the debate around it makes no sense. "Why wouldn't you wear a mask if it's good for your health? It doesn't make sense," she said, according to a hollywoodreporter.com report.

The actress, who spoke to Gayle King on "CBS This Morning", was one of the first Hollywood figures diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March, along with actor husband Tom Hanks.

COVID-19 Survivors

After recovering from the disease, both Hanks and Wilson have been vocal about the importance of preventive measures, including wearing covering one's face in public -- a point that has become a base for debate for many. "I don't understand why something that's so easy to do has become an issue or something that people are coming up against," Wilson said.

Back in March, Wilson celebrated being a "Covid-19 survivor". She took to Instagram to share that she is "celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID-19 survivor".

March 29th - A Day Full Of History

According to Wilson, March 29 is a special date that "represents a time of great happiness". "I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play 'Fish In The Dark' before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer," Wilson captioned a slideshow of three photos. The first image shows her and David standing side by side and smiling.

"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now," she continued.

The post also included a photograph of her sitting next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she was presented on March 29 a year ago. "I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I'd walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired... Never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars," she said.

More to Cherish

"And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, 'Halfway To Home'," the caption continued, with the third picture in the post showing the cover of her album.

"Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much," she added.

She concluded: "So, today, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID-19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."