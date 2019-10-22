Call it sheer bad luck or just ill timing. Rita Ora suffered an unexpected wardrobe malfunction as she attended the Cartier London celebration. After her performance, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter was seen sporting a gorgeous red gown and walked down at hotspot, The Chiltern Firehouse. In all words, Rita looked covered up and no one would have imagined a wardrobe malfunction at that moment, but it happened!

Rita came out in all her glory sporting her beautiful red dress which had a slit in the middle which went up to her waistline. As and when she posed for the paparazzi and tried to flaunt her legs, the singer unknowingly showed off her Spanx underwear underneath the dress in the blink of an eye and the shutterbugs captured it all.

Though the wardrobe malfunction wasn't a serious one, people are glad that she thankfully didn't go commando as that would have been pretty serious and the pictures would spread like wildfire across the world.

This is not the first time Rita suffered an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. She has faced it time and again at various events all these years. In November 2018, she wore a sheer but covered up pleated knee-length gown at the Cartier's Precious Cargo event in Sydney. she looked drop-dead gorgeous as she walked the red carpet but a heavy gush of wind blew up the back of her dress baring her booty.

At the Met Gala in 2014, she wore a gorgeous gown with a white tulle skirt which has a slit that went up to her 'hoo-ha'. As she posed for the paparazzi at the iconic Met stairs, Rita pulled back skirt to pose for shutterbugs unknowingly ended up flashing her underwear in the process.

Also, just a few days ago during the Weekend, Rita Ora gave out an electrifying performance as she held a concert in Mexico and her fans went gaga as she belted out her superhit tracks such as Girls, Ritual and Body On Me. She took to Instagram and posted a picture thanking her fans for making it a gig to remember.