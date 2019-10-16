Pop singer Rita Ora raised temperatures to a whole new level as she shared several throwback pictures from her Greece holiday on Instagram and walked down memory lane saying that the getaway was one of the best times of her life. She was at the beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece along with her friends.

In the pictures that the 28-year-old singer shared, Rita looks sizzling and smoking hot in eye-popping bikinis and is seen chilling by the pool, yacht along with her equally stunning girlfriends. Check out the pictures below! We're sure it'll blow your minds!

The singer posted the bikini pictures as she was en-route from Dubai to Los Angeles in a 16-hour-long flight and realised that she hasn't shared the pictures previously as she went through the pictures on her phone.

She captioned the post by saying, ''Why I haven't posted these from this summer I'll never know! I'm on a 16-hour flight from Dubai to La and I've gone through my photos and thought I have to share how beautiful Aman Zoe in Greece is.''

Her post further read, ''I had the best time and I am so blessed to have people around me that are so pure and kind. Nothing better then a do nothing holiday....well not entirely true I had to stop by Berlin to perform at Lollapalooza but went straight back to this heavenly villa. Thank you all at @aman for always looking after me! Swipe for some fun memories and dumb videos."

Spellbound by the pictures, actress Chelsea Handler commented on Rita Ora's post saying she too had taken a long hour flight previously and hasn't been alright since then. ''I just took that flight from New Zealand to Dubai and I haven't been right since.''

The 28-year-old singer song-writer was in Dubai for the Wake Up Call Fest and performed live in front of a large audience. The concert also had a line-up of DJ Disclosure, Rufus Du Sol, Mercer, Bob Moses, Nightmares on Wax and DJ Roosevelt among others. The gig was held from October 9 to 13, 2019.