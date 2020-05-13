British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that the rise in the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in other nations that have eased the rules imposed for tackling the novel virus outbreak was a warning for the UK not to move too fast.

"We are watching intently what is happening in other countries and it is very notable that in some other countries where relaxations have been introduced there are signs of the R (reproduction number) going up again, and that is a very clear warning to us not to proceed too fast or too recklessly," Johnson told parliament.

The deadly virus outbreak has infected over 4.23 million people globally and claimed the lives of more than 290,000 people worldwide. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic. The US is the worst affected country followed by Russia and Spain.

(With agency inputs)