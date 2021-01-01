The Bulgarian mystic, Baba Vanga before her death in 1996, had predicted many world-changing events including the rise of ISIS, the New York terror attack and Brexit. Along with some worrying prophecies, the fortune-teller had also made predictions about hopeful events of 2021.

Vanga, who has been called the "Nostradamus of the Balkans", was blind since childhood and spent most of her life in the Bulgarian Kozhuh mountains. She gained much of her reputation after her death at the age of 85.

In The Weiser Field Guide to the Paranormal, the author Judith Joyce wrote, "Baba Vanga never wrote any books, but many books have been written about her, her abilities, and her prophecies." As per reports, she was illiterate or semi-literate. Unlike Nostradamus, who left behind the 1555 book Les Propheties, no credible written record of Vanga's supposed prophecies has been found so far.

However, many of her predictions did not come true, but there are some people, who still believe in Vanga's psychic ability. She reportedly said that humans will make contact with aliens within the next 200 years, Martian colonies—the idea which SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to turn into a reality—will be acquiring nuclear weapons by 2256 and Earth will be uninhabitable by 2341.

What About 2021?

Vanga made predictions till the year 5079. For this year, she allegedly said that people will see the world "suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters".

According to her predictions, a "strong dragon will seize humanity. The three giants will unite. Some people will have red money. I see the numbers 100, 5, and many zeros". Some speculate that the dragon may indicate China's rising power in the world.

Her predictions for 2021 also include the occurrence of a "difficult time". Vanga predicted that in 2021, people will be divided by their faith. "We are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate and destiny of humanity," she said.

Apart from these, Vanga also foretold that in 2021 humans will find a cure for cancer, which is the second leading cause of death globally. "The day will come when cancer will get tied with iron chains," she allegedly said. According to her, the production of petrol would stop as the trains would "fly using sunlight".

Many people remain skeptical about whether the predictions, which come out every year, are legitimately from her, as they were never written down. According to a report, a 2012 investigation revealed that many of the Vanga's prophecies were actually created by Russian social media trolls.