The father of one of the two victims stabbed to death by a terrorist, who was on bail, has penned a moving tribute to his son.

The identity of the London Bridge terror attack victim was confirmed by his father David Merritt. The victim has been identified as a 25- year-old Cambridge graduate, Jack Merritt.

At Cambridge, Jack helped co-ordinate a prisoner reform programme.

"My son, Jack, who was killed in this attack, would not wish his death to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences or for detaining people unnecessarily," David Merritt wrote.

"RIP Jack: you were a beautiful spirit who always took the side of the underdog," Merritt said in the heartbreaking post.

On the day of the attack, Jack, was at a conference being held near London Bridge, when armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, 28-year old Usman Khan, went on a killing rampage. In the knife attack, Jack and another unidentified woman were killed while three were injured.

Watch: Moment London Bridge attacker, who killed two, was shot dead by UK police

Since the time it was revealed that one of the London Bridge terror attack victims was Jack Merritt, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

British rapper David Orobosa Omoregie, known more popularly as Dave on his Twitter handle wrote: "Rest in peace brother. One of the most painful things. Jack Merritt was the best guy. Dedicated his life to helping others, was genuinely an honour to have met someone like you and everything you've done for us I'll never ever forget."

Audrey Ludwig, Director Suffolk Law Centre wrote: "I knew Jack although only over last 12 months as we discussed possible collaboration. I visited one of his prison projects and his deep commitment to prisoner education and rehabilitation was deeply impressive. I send condolences to his family, colleagues and the prisoner's group."

BBC journalist Joshua Rozenberg, who had interviewed Jack called him, "...A fine young man, dedicated to improving people's lives."

British lawyer, Tim Storrie, wrote: "Utterly lost for words. I too met him at Warren Hill. His open-heartedness, his drive and his faith in the redemption of prisoners through education shone out. He saved lives through his work."