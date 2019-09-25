The SMBC Singapore Open which is going to start from January 16 till January 19 in 2020 at the Serapong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club will feature three medallists from the Rio Olympics 2016.

Justin Rose of England, Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Matt Kuchar of the USA who are the gold, silver and bronze medal winners respectively will be seen fighting it out in the tournament at the award-winning course for the prize money of US$1.4 million.

The event will be jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation. Singapore Golf Association president Ross Tan was quoted by Singapore news organisation The New Paper as saying that the tournament has attracted many world-class players for the last few years and the 2020 edition will definitely be an extra special tournament due to the standard of the players who are getting associated with the event.

He further went on to mention that they are looking forward to welcoming the players to Singapore for the biggest golf tournament of Asia just ahead of the Olympics.

"The SMBC Singapore Open has attracted many world-class players over the years, but it is fair to say the 2020 edition will be an extra special tournament with the calibre of players competing and their list of achievements," said Singapore Golf Association president Ross Tan was quoted by The New Paper, Singapore.

"We look forward to welcoming them to Singapore for what is one of the biggest and most important golf tournaments in Asia. It is also the perfect way to start a year when the Olympics returns to Asia."

Justin Rose won the US Open in 2013 and is currently number four according to the Official World Golf Ranking. Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson was the European Tour Golfer of the year in 2013 and 2016 whereas Matt Kuchar who won the bronze medal in Rio Olympics was the PGA Tour leading money winner in 2010.