Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced its further operational expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, including additional investment in leadership, sales and service delivery capabilities in the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions.

The investment is being made to meet the needs of the Company's growing client base and support the increasing interest and demand for the Company's portfolio of premium-level enterprise software support services in the region. The Company also launched a new subsidiary, Rimini Street Singapore Pte. Ltd., and announced the appointment of a new regional director of Southeast Asia and Greater China, based in its newly opened Singapore office.

Substantial Demand Drives Expansion

Rimini Street has been selling and operating in Greater China since 2015 and recently launched its operations in Southeast Asia. The Company will support the next phase of its growth through hiring new staff in the regions, including experienced engineers who work close to the clients and speak local languages. Today, Rimini Street already supports more than 300 clients with operations in Greater China and Southeast Asia combined.

Empowering Clients to Follow Business-Driven IT Roadmaps

Like their counterparts around the world, CEOs and CIOs in Southeast Asia and Greater China must optimize IT spending, improve competitive advantage and drive growth. However, industry analysts maintain that for many organizations, as much as 90% of overall IT budgets are spent on daily operating costs, leaving as little as 10% of IT budgets to invest in strategic initiatives that create competitive advantage and enable growth.

Switching to Rimini Street support from software vendor support can significantly reduce the proportion of IT budget that is spent on daily operating costs, enabling organizations to reallocate much more of the IT budget for investments in innovation. Clients that switch to Rimini Street third-party support are also freed from the vendor-mandated roadmaps of expensive and recurring forced upgrades, migrations and vendor lock-in. With this shift, CIOs can take back control of their IT roadmap and investment strategy.

"By moving to Rimini Street support, not only did we realize 50% savings in annual support fees right from the start, we also experience support services that are larger in scope, and better in quality and efficiency in comparison to what we received from the software vendor," said Heidi Hsu, MIS Department Supervisor, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. "We were pleasantly surprised by Rimini Street's technical capabilities. Our IT team can now rely on a partner with deep expertise, and their ultra-responsive support delivery model has helped us free up time to focus on more innovative projects within the company."

Expanding Asia-Pacific Operations

To serve its growing list of clients in the Asia-Pacific region, Rimini Street currently has offices in Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo, three locations across Australia, and a recently opened office in Auckland, New Zealand. In addition, the Company has now opened up a new office in Singapore to serve Southeast Asia.

The Company continues to expand its local marketing, sales, operations and experienced engineering staff, and recently appointed Andrew Seow as regional director for Southeast Asia and Greater China. A seasoned executive with more than 20 years' experience, Seow has an extensive background in ERP solutions and software maintenance services and served in numerous leadership positions for organizations throughout the Asia Pacific, spanning across technology, aviation, telecommunications and financial services sectors. Prior to Rimini Street, Seow was responsible for sales and account management at United Technology Corporation. Before that, he oversaw sales and distribution at IBM Singapore and led business development at Sabre Corporation. Based in Singapore, he will be responsible for leading Rimini Street's growth and development in the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions.

"There is tremendous pressure on CIOs in Southeast Asia and Greater China to enhance overall efficiency and optimize their IT roadmap in order to invest in innovations and systems that support the needs of the business," said Seow. "Rather than follow the vendor-dictated roadmaps that consume too much budget and put pressure on resources with expensive annual maintenance fees and a steady beat of required upgrades and updates, organizations can now turn to a trusted partner in Rimini Street to help them take the necessary steps towards leveraging their significant IT investments to achieve business results."

"Our expansion into Southeast Asia and further expansion into Greater China will help bolster Rimini Street's already strong presence across Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the investment reflects what we see as a strong and growing appetite throughout the regions for a much more value-driven, flexible alternative to paying expensive Oracle and SAP support costs for enterprise software systems," said Andrew Powell, managing director, Asia-Pacific, Rimini Street. "We are pleased to welcome Andrew on board to lead the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions."