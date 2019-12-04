Victoria's Secret is the biggest lingerie brand that's been dominating the industry for more than two decades. None could reach their calibre, enthusiasm and power when it comes to the innerwear segment and they ruled the lot with little or no competition from others.

Victoria's Secret's popularity has gone down in recent times

The lingerie giant seemed indispensable for many more years to come, but all of it came to a screeching halt since a few years as their hold on the industry seemed to slip away.

Victoria's Secret cancelled its iconic fashion show as its number of viewers were dwindling down like a pack of cards. In 2001, close to 12 million people in America tuned in to watch the fashion show, but in 2018, it fell to just 3.3 million. Several of them stated that the brand is facing an ''identity crisis" and criticized them for their lack of body diversity.

Enter Rihanna's Savage X Fenty

Right after Rihanna launched her latest lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, many celebrities endorsed it and their marketing catered to all types of women with different shapes and sizes. Adding to Victoria's Secret misery, Rihanna herself thrashed the brand for sexualising all their designs, fashion shows and said, "Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves.'' That was her first attack on VS, but it slowly yet steadily paid off.

Celebrities supported Savage X Fenty

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret in 2018 and looked absolutely stunning and delightful, hit out at the lingerie giant saying that she never felt powerful while walking their ramp. She instead praised Rihanna's Savage X Fenty saying that the brand allowed her to be whoever she wants, and that made her feel powerful. In return, Savage X Fenty gained positive vibes and Victoria's Secret gained negative feelings.

Even Jameela Jamil has constantly hit out at Victoria's Secret on her Twitter handle and poked fun at their models for being unrealistically thin. This had angered VS Angel Sara Sampaio and the two had a bitter battle of words on their Twitter thread, further damaging Victoria's Secret reputation online.