Rihanna looked stunning in a little black dress with a leather jacket while leaving her Fenty after-party following the British Fashion Awards. During her appearance at the award ceremony on Monday, rumours surfaced that the 31-year-old was having a "baby bump."

Later on Monday, the "Love On The Brain" singer rocked a little black dress with a structured black leather jacket that showed off her toned legs perfectly. The monochromatic ensemble was paired with black tights and pointed-toe pumps. Rihanna also sported a small black bag to go with her outfit. Her look was tailor-made for her by her brand, Fenty, and she also wore pieces from the Own Collection.

Her appearance came after RadarOnline.com reported that photos of Rihanna in her tiny mini dress at the British Fashion Awards also appeared to show a suspicious belly bump, hinting that the singer was pregnant. However, this claim cannot be confirmed.

Rihanna wore a "wasabi-green" dress and a sheer shirt on the red carpet in London. She had a small clutch purse in her hands as she posed on the red carpet. Rihanna's stylist and collaborator Jahleel Weaver told British Vogue 2019 that her dress was a "look that is undeniably Fenty and reflects where Rihanna is currently in terms of her personal style."