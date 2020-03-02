Rihanna has been upping the game in the lingerie industry, leaving big brands far behind. Her lingerie line Savage X Fenty is the most talked about brand and women are flocking towards it all over the US as it portrays women of all colour, shape and sizes.

The singer turned entrepreneur posted a few racy pictures on her Instagram handle sporting a sheer light pink corset and sent pulses racing. She immediately shared another picture of herself wearing white lacy lingerie.

After releasing sexy numbers in February during Valentine's Day, Savage X Fenty has now released the spring collection of lacy and sheer lingerie that has got everyone excited.

The rise of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty rose to the top spot in the blink of an eye after it hit the markets in 2019, giving competitors a run for their money. Fenty reinvented lingerie for women of all shapes, size and colours at a time when lingerie giants were focusing on the "perfect female" body, which many women feel is an outdated concept and too unrealistic in today's world.

Victoria's Secret has taken a beating after Savage X Fenty released and has been receiving flak online from a number of women for making them feel "less of a woman" due to their positioning and constantly defining how a woman's body should look. VS had to cancel their iconic fashion show in 2019 as sales started to dip from 2017 and the show no longer boosted revenues as in the past.

Several top models like Bella Hadid lashed out at Victoria's Secret saying they never felt comfortable walking the ramp as they were always told what to do do and how to behave, leaving no room for freedom of expression. Rihanna said in a statement about Savage X Fenty: "We want to make people look good and feel good. We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it."