Rihanna Sizzles in Beautiful Babydoll's For Her Newly Released Savage X Fenty's Lingerie Collection

Rihanna set pulses racing with her newly released babydoll collections for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty and shared a series of pictures on Twitter sporting leopard print and sheer net babydoll with heels, and followed it up with a glittery silver babydoll and a matching thong that left very little to imagination.

The Diamonds singer looked ravishing in the pictures and also dipped low to flaunt her under-breast tattoo and showcased her toned physique while placing her arms around the back of her head.

She captioned the images as, ''Me waiting for vol. 3 to drop knowing y'all ain't ready. @savagexfenty @amazonprimevideo, and ''My mood after handing in the final cut of the @savagexfenty show to @amazonprimevideo, September 24th #VOL3''

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime and the lingerie fashion show's Volume 3 is all set to premiere on September 24. The previous Volume 1 and 2 went on to be the audiences favourite and the upcoming part won't disappoint either.

The upcoming Savage X Fenty Volume 3 would also have performances from Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Normani, BIA, Nas, Jazmine Sullivan and Jade Novah.

The yet-to-be released lingerie fashion show describes itself as a ''Celebration of body and movement,'' and will showcase Savage X Fenty's latest collection of bras, panties, babydolls, stockings, girdles among other lingerie pieces and ranges in all sizes so every woman can be a part of the show and feel the inclusivity.

Savage X Fenty had recently sent a press release highlighting what to expect with the show and it read, ''Strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY.''

All eyes are on the upcoming lingerie fashion show as Savage X Fenty has taken the steam out of Victoria's Secret iconic fashion show that catered to only a section of women and the 'perfect body' and left out the others making them feel insecure about their own bodies.

However, Victoria's Secret has rebranded itself to being all inclusive but has allowed their competitors to race ahead of them and are still being slammed for promoting the 'perfect body' which doesn't exist in reality.