Savage x Fenty is all set to launch a series of seductive lingerie collections for Valentine's Day and Rihanna teased her fans sporting a sheer black ensemble that highlights her curves. The steamy video showed the singer dancing to club beats, sipping champagne and relaxing on the bed along with untying her halter straps and stripping off her sheer gloves.

The clip is featured using a filter of the 90s video theme, which fluctuates between static black & white and color and RIhanna suggestively gazes towards the camera and prowls around in the upcoming lingerie collection.

Flaunting her sheer black bralette with criss-cross straps and garter belt, the singer looked like a million dollars making everyone else hooked to Savave x Fenty's Instagram handle for more. She captioned the video as, ''Cupid could NEVA! #ValentinesDayCountdown @savagexfenty.''

If the singer's sheer lingerie ensemble wasn't impressive enough, she spiced it up with dangling gold chains, diamond-and-ruby collar valued at $2 million.

Reports are doing the rounds that Savage x Fenty might release their Valentine's Day collection by January 29th and would be available on stores across America and Europe thereafter along with online stores shipping the collection worldwide. The price range is set to be between $12.95 to $79.95 exclusive shipping.

Sending A Political Message

Rihanna raised eyebrows last week when Donald Trump left the White House and during Joe Biden's inauguration, the singer posted a picture sporting a blue Nemesis Record t-shirt and paired it with a black pantyhose carrying two trash bags in her hand that symbolized the Trump presidency.

The caption read, ''I'm here just to help,'' with the hashtag ''WeDidItJoe'' and her t-shirt had a message written in bold 'End Racism By Any Means Necessary'. As soon as the picture went viral, Trump supporters ganged up against the singer accusing her of spreading negativity, hatred and racism herself by displaying in such provocative acts.

However, Democrat supporters overwhelmed Republicans and praised the singer for showing what Donald Trump's presidency truly made them feel all these four years, calling it ''trash''.