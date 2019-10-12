After being in a relationship for two years with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel, Rihanna reveals that she is in love with him. It also seems like she has a name in mind of a designer for her wedding outfit. She also revealed that her relationship with her billionaire boyfriend is going very well.

The 31-year-old singer and fashion designer have established herself very well, in a span of 10 years, in the industry. She is one of the most celebrated and renowned singers.

Rihanna has many accolades in her kitty and is currently dating, Hassan Jameel, who is a Saudi billionaire businessman, who is the Vice-Chairman and Deputy President of the Saudi Arabia operations.

Hassan Jameel is also known to be a philanthropist who promotes work related to health and safety. He was previously married to Lina Lazaar, an art critic and curator who was involved in promoting Middle Eastern Art. The couple divorced in the year 2017.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have been dating each other for two years now. The news about their relationship broke out in June 2017, when they were spotted making out in a pool in Spain.

Recently, the "Kiss It Better" singer was seen getting candid with Vogue's Anna Wintour. In this interview, she revealed the names of the designers she has in mind who would be involved in designing and creating her wedding outfits.

She said, "It would probably be a collaboration between myself and (John) Galliano, of course".

In an interview for Vogue, she gave a few updates about her relationship with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

She said, "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy".

Rihanna was also asked if she wanted to have kids and in reply, she said, "Without a doubt". In further addition, the singer added, "I don't think about stuff like that. I don't know, God's plan. But I look forward to all the pregnancy rumours after this interview".