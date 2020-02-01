Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty is hitting all the right notes and winning hearts on the internet with their all inclusive collection of inner wear for women across all shapes, size and colour. The brand launched their sexy Valentine's Day collection of lingerie by teaming up with designer Adam Selman and it was the most talked about design in the glamour world.

The beautiful Rihanna shared a fabulous picture of herself a sporting lavender lingerie and a wig as the image created a ripple on social media because fans haven't seen anything like it before. She captioned her latest lavender lingerie collection as ''Spring bout to be real Savage and I'm here for it! Head to savagex.com for new styles AND an Xtra VIP Box curated by ya girl. #SavageXFenty.''

She looks so amazing, doesn't she, folks? Rihanna changed the lingerie game overnight and sent many inner wear giants which ruled the markets for more than three decades to get sleepless nights.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty made Victoria's Secret weak in the knees?

Victoria's Secret stood tall and proud for many decades and their grip over the market slowly losing as Rihanna's Savage X Fenty created a line which included women of all shapes and sizes. The diversity of bodies is what attracted women towards her brand right from the day it released and exposed VS obsession about 'the perfect female body'.

The lingerie giant then cancelled their iconic Victoria's Secret 2019 fashion show and is now looking out new ways to market themselves and reach women of all shapes and sizes. Though the brand has not unveiled their new marketing strategy yet and going by how the way women perceive their bodies in today's world if VS chooses to stick with 'the perfect body' editions, their days might be numbered.

Thankfully, Victoria's Secret has a huge fan following around the world and if they listen carefully to their customers, the brand can revive and rule the market as it did just a few years ago before their sudden downfall.