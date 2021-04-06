Rihanna Disguises Herself and Joins 'Stop Asian Hate' Protest in NYC

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna disguised herself in an unrecognizable attire and looks, and hit the streets holding placards against racism in the 'Stop Asian Hate' protest in New York City.

Rihanna was seen sporting a black jacket, track pants along with a black face mask and let out her iconic braids in full display and is seen jumping, dancing and singing to her own tunes while chanting against growing racism against the Asian-American community.

The 33-year-old singer was joined by her assistant, Tina Truong, who shared the pictures and videos about their outing on her Instagram handle and none could guess that the person in question was Rihanna herself and none of the other protesters seem to have identified her.

It only came to light when a fellow protester who was close to Rihanna wanted to tag her on Instagram and that is when she is heard saying her Insta tag name 'badgirlriri' out loud and the person was surprised when he typed the name only to see that he's indeed standing right next to Rihanna and asked "That's you?". All of this was shared on Tina Truong's Instagram stories.

At the beginning of the march, Rihanna is also seen using sketches to draw on the placards and videos show she wrote the line ''HATE = RACISM AGAINST GOD!" in a large bright-green poster board and is also seen mingling with other protestors who seem to have no idea they are talking to Rihanna.

The singer remained undetected all throughout the protest due to her nondescript attire and managed to send a message to racists to stop harassing the Asian-American community without gaining attention by other protestors while she was at it.

The demonstrators assembled at the Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, and marched to City Hall Park and across the Brooklyn Bridge before ending at the Cadman Plaza. The protest saw around 10,000 people in attendance and various other ethnic minority communities joined the protest.

Since the Covid-19 lockdowns were imposed last March, racist attacks against the Asian-American community have skyrocketed and several people were punched in the face, pushed from the behind, assaulted at supermarkets, spat at and even urinated upon. Just recently a gunman went on a shooting rampage killing six Asians at a spa in Atlanta.