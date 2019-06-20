Rihanna turned heads when she stepped out at her latest Fenty event with a whole new look. The singer and beauty mogul had amped up her signatures style, showing that she deserves the Forbes title of richest female musician.

Rihanna was attending the Fenty x Webster pop-up event in New York City on Tuesday, The Blast reported. Rihanna has fashion, beauty, and lingerie line under the Fenty name.

For the event, Rihanna wore a short, form-fitted hot pink dress. The look was complemented by diamond-encrusted stilettos and blinged-out accessories. She also wore a hot pink lip, blue nails, and had her hair in ultra-long braids.

The "Umbrella" singer also gave fans a photo opportunity as she posed with a number of fans for a selfie, the news outlet said.

Rihanna recently introduced the Fenty fashion line. She has also announced that she is now living in London, to be closer to her boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

