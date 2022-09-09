Ricky Martin has filed a lawsuit against his nephew Dennis Sanchez Martin who had accused him of sexual assault. The 50-year-old has accused him of extortion. The lawsuit comes days after Sanchez withdrew his sexual assault complain against the Livin La Vida Loca singer.

Martin's lawyers revealed the situation has continued despite the defendant voluntarily withdrawing from an action he had commenced against plaintiff based on falsehoods. Sanchez had admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Martin. The singer complained that Sanchez made the claims after he didn't follow his nephew on social media and ignored his requests to make a social media page for Martin's children.

Nephew's False Allegations

Sanchez allegedly published the singer's phone number, forcing him to change it. Then months later he filed the sexual assault lawsuit against Martin and asked for a restraining order. Sanchez alleged in the lawsuit that he and Martin were romantically involved for seven months. He said Martin did not accept that the alleged relationship ended two months before Sanchez's claims. The nephew added that he feared for his safety and requested the restraining order.

Initially, a judge granted him a provisional 20-day order against Martin that expired on July 21. The I Don't Care singer was summoned to appear in court on July 21 to share his side. Sanchez allegedly called Martin's legal team on July 5 to attempt to negotiate an economic benefit in exchange for withdrawing his request for a restraining order, but Martin's lawyers did not oblige. Then in a July 21 hearing, Sanchez asked to withdraw the case.

Ricky Martin Takes Action

Martin's court filing states that Sanchez filed his request for a Protective Order based on malice and animosity against Plaintiff, for the mere fact that he failed to answer his multiple messages. He claimed Sanchez has threatened and extorted Plaintiff that unless he is economically compensated, he will Martin's lawyers said that the singer has lost out on multimillion-dollar contracts because of Sanchez's claims.

As such, the Puerto Rican singer is suing Sanchez for $20 million for extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights, and damages.