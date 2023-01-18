Rick Simpson Oil, The Alternative Treatment For Chemotherapy and Radiation Now Ships Internationally

Chemotherapy is a widely used cancer treatment designed to target cancer cells and kill them while minimizing damage to healthy cells. It can be a standalone treatment or combined with other procedures like surgery, radiation therapy, or immunotherapy.

However, chemotherapy and radiation treatments can cause side effects such as pain, nausea, fatigue, and hair loss that vary from person to person. Drugs used in chemotherapy often cause neuropathic pain, which is often described as a burning, tingling, or shooting sensation resulting from nerve damage. In addition to the physical effects, chemotherapy can also interfere with work and social activities, and patients may need to adjust their routines to accommodate the side effects.

Canadian engineer and cannabis activist Rick Simpson formulated the famous cannabis Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) to prevent cancer patients from struggling with these side effects. It was made to be an alternative treatment for chemotherapy, helping cancer patients fight the disease as humanely as possible.

RSO, the natural and painless alternative cancer treatment

RSO is an oil derived from the flower of a cannabis plant. Its formula contains high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and over 100+ cannabinoids, making it powerful enough to combat stage I-IV cancer. It is typically near-black in color due to a long and tedious extraction process.

RSO can be given through a syringe-style applicator and follows a strict dosage protocol, depending on the patient's tolerance. This allows patients to inject just what their bodies can endure to prevent any pain or discomfort. Ideally, the patient must ingest 60 grams of oil in 90 days. It can be taken on its own or mixed into foods and drinks.

Evidence shows that cannabis can treat pain and nausea, and improve appetite. Cannabis oils containing THC may also help control nausea and vomiting for people undergoing chemotherapy.

"Cancer patients and their friends and family are looking for an alternative to chemotherapy and radiation. Many had failed chemo or radiation treatments and got even worse. They used our Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) and got better. Some even became cancer-free," RSO explains.

Rick was also able to experience the healing power of cannabis for himself when he used cannabis oil to treat his basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, back in 2003. After using it, he reported that the spots from his cancer healed.

Since then, a lot of research has been conducted to learn more about the benefits of medical cannabis. For example, a study of animals and lab experiments found that THC and other cannabis chemicals can stop the growth of tumors and, in some cases, stop cancer cells from spreading.

"RSO aims to save lives and help those who want to treat cancer naturally pain and stress-free so they can have a better quality of life," RSO added.

The global demand for RSO

RSO wants to help more cancer patients who are looking for the best alternative treatment for cancer. To those searching for where to buy RSO, they have expanded their reach and made the product available in various American states and across Europe. It is now available for European consumers in all European Union (EU) nations including the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Bulgaria.

RSO is also available to ship in other regions, including Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Pakistan, Korea, and the Philippines.

RSO wants to make things easy for their consumers. Interested buyers can browse through the RSO collection on their website, order their desired products, and have them easily delivered to their homes. This wide availability and convenient access are part of RSO's commitment to bringing cannabis to more patients and letting them experience its incredible benefits.