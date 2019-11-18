A week after the famous grandfather-grandson duo Rick Sanchez and Morty brought their adventures back in the fourth edition of highly acclaimed series Rick and Morty, the second episode failed to create a stir.

The premier episode, titled "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" in the fourth season of famous series by Adult Swim, was aired on 10 November, 2019. The creators of the show have revealed that there would be ten episodes in the fourth season. While the first five episodes will be aired weekly till December 8, 2019, the dates for the remaining will be announced shortly.

In the premier episode, Rick takes Morty to another planet to gather magical stones called 'death crystals'. Through these magical stones, the person holding them could see into his future and how he would die. Following a battle with the aliens, known as 'Crystal Poachers', Morty steals a death crystal. The crystal shows Morty a future possible with his girlfriend Jessica until they become old and die, only, if he acts according to the vision shown by the crystal.

In the process of undertaking the actions shown by the magical stone, Morty accidentally kills Rick. However, a holographic Rick appears and guides Morty to bring him back to life through various dimensions.

The second episode, 'The Old Man and the Seat', was a bit of a dampener as compared to its predecessor. The episode failed to provide its trademark unique and 'out-of-the-world' concepts in the episode, which comprised majorly about ways to stop a dating app called "Lovefinderrzz, Ricks strange trips to another planet to poop, his realisation of loneliness and looking for a friend.

There are still three more episodes lined up for the viewers in the coming weeks; 'One Crew over the Crewcoo's Morty' (November 24, 2019), Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty' (December 1, 2019) and Rattlestar Ricklactica (December 8, 2019)