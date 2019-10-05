Directed by Clint Eastwood, the movie 'Richard Jewell' is based on a real incident of a man being falsely accused of planting a bomb in Centennial Park in 1996. This movie is scheduled to release in December.

Richard Jewell was a police officer and a security guard, who despite doing his duty was accused of planting the bomb during the 1996 Summer Olympics held in Georgia.

Richard Jewell was initially praised by many for his efforts in saving the lives of innocent people who would have been victims of a fatal incident. Soon these praises turned into criticism and hate since the media projected Jewell as a suspect.

A standup comedian and an actor, Paul Walter Hauser, have played the role of Richard Jewell in the movie. He has previously been a part of the Oscar-winning film like 'I, Tonya' and has also starred in Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'.

The premise of the film revolves around a series of events that took place during the Atlanta bombing incident that led to the defamation of the accused. Though Jewell tried to prove and clarify him being innocent, all his efforts were in vain.

Jewell was freed from the title of being called a suspect, 88 days after being accused. He was only 44 when he died of heart failure.

Kathy Bate, who won both Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, is all set to play Jewell's mother in the movie. Sam Rockwell who has won accolades for his previous ventures has been roped in to play Jewell's attorney. Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde will be also featured in the film. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray who has been an Oscars nominee for Captain Phillips.

Initially, Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio had teamed up and we're supposed to play the roles of Richard Jewell and the attorney respectively. However, this duo won't be seen on screen but are currently the producers of the movie. Let's get ready to witness a tale of sheer heroism.