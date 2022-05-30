RHOC Star Kelly Compares Uvalde School Shooting With 9/11 Al-Qaeda Attack; Retracts Comment After Backlash

Slammed for having compared Uvalde school shooting with 9/11 attack, RHOC star Kelly Dodd retracted from her comments stating that she did mean US not having stricter gun laws. She also added that weapons should be kept out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.

Her initial comment on Twitter was: "After 9-11 we didn't ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools." This enraged her fans and followers.

Dodd Called Insensitive and Thick Skinned

Realizing her mistake, Dodd retracted from her initial statement and tried to pacify her furious fans by giving a statement in favor of the stricter gun rules.

However, her denial has failed to calm down her detractors as they have dubbed her as an unsympathetic socialite who goes to any extent to hog limelight.

Dodd's critics also stated that they knew RHOC former star of being "thick skinned" but this time she has gone too far. Her reckless statement involved the loss of innocent lives, instead of being compassionate all she could come up with was an "insensitive comment", added the detractors.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that Dodd has invited criticism as she has a history of making controversial statements. Her statements on Covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter did not go down well with her fans. She was even ousted from RHOC last year.

According to a report published by Page Six, Dodd had posted a comment on Twitter to which many of her followers replied immediately. Majority of her followers gave references to the stricter gun laws resulting in decreased shootings across the world.

A Twitter user while expressing his views stated, "She's the definition of a dumb ass; always talking just to hear herself talk; not knowing what she's talking about; needs to just keep her Ignorant, arrogant mouth shut! She's disgusting."

"This is what happens when you decide to date a FOX News Anchor!! Idiot!! #RHOBH," read a tweet.

Replying to @BravoObsessed6, another twitter user wrote, "Kelly Dodd is a troublemaker, didn't like her on RH , glad she's gone, nasty."