It looks like the love birds 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley can't stay away from each other for a long time. This is what made the couple reconcile and work on their relationship after McKinley's cheating scandal left the two going on their separate ways for some time.

However, all seems fine between the duo with Williams recently confessing that she is re-engaged with McKinley in a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

"We're still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged," she informed the host of the show Andy Cohen. Later adding, "Yes, it's the same ring." Continuing further the reality star revealed, "We are working on our family."

When asked if she trusts McKinley, the 38-year-old actress said" "We're working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me. And we're doing what's best for our family." "That is really all you can do," she added.

She further reveals that the wedding plans are very much in place. "Not yet, but it will be next year," she revealed on the show. "But we don't have a set date yet."

From splitting to reconciliation

The couple had announced their engagement and pregnancy last year. However, the couple hit the roadblock when the news of McKinley's infidelity broke while Williams was pregnant with daughter Pilar Jhena.

After this the couple called it quits in June and reportedly Williams had given her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring when McKinely asked for it. However, the couple could not bear the absence of each other from their lives and came back together in August.

The reality star and McKinely dated for over a year and the romance between them was so passionate that it got them a spin-off special The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby. The couple got engaged in September last year just two months after Williams discovered that she was pregnant with their child. Previously, William was married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart for two years and called it quits in 2013.