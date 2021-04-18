Reza Abbaszadeh, who owns and operates Abbaszadeh Enterprises, is about to make his next big move in Social Media with BaxBeauty App.

Reza Abbaszadeh is an entrepreneur, self-made millionaire, business owner and philanthropist. He consults for multiple-fortune 9 investment banking companies worldwide along with helping boards and entrepreneurs on M&A transactions and capital raising across a broad range of industries.

Reza Abbaszadeh is also the author of DOMINATING THE BUYER and DEN KÄUFER BEHERRSCHEN, who has helped a lot of people with actionable techniques and strategies that result in growth and scaling your business even faster. Reza Abbaszadeh started his real estate investment in Berlin, London, and Dubai working with top agencies and bankers at the age of 20.

One of the companies under Abbaszadeh Enterprises is Abbaszadeh Technologies which is about to launch a specialized Social media app called BaxBeauty.

Reza Abbaszadeh believed that over the past decade, people are brought together by social media for communicating, advertising, entertaining, and exaggerating. But he wanted this to become more professional. So a year ago, Reza and his team in Abbaszadeh Technologies decided to take stock of what people most like on social media, and they finally realized that people want to be social to discover more about Fashion & Beauty, and style.

First, they came up with an idea to connect people with common interests and let them share their style, but Reza Abbaszadeh didn't want just social media, he actually wanted to create a fashionable way to be social. So they stepped further and took it to the next level by combining this idea with professional networking. This made it possible to involve beauty-and- fashion-related careers like Beauty Salons, Barbershops, Makeup Artists, Nail Stylists, Hair Stylists, Fashion Stores, Cosmetic Stores, Jewellery Stores, Digital Creators, and Fashion Influencers in their professional network to support all the needs and curio in the world of fashion for all their customers.

It is interesting to know what BaxBeauty is because all fashion and beauty influencers and models are reserving their usernames in the BaxBeauty app even before the launch. BaxBeauty is the first-class social media platform for men and women who are interested in their style and fashionability. It accommodates all fashion and beauty businesses and enthusiastic individuals in one place to share their needs, experiences, moments and curios without any disturbance of unrelated things.

Now Abbaszadeh Technologies Ltd is texting the security and artificial intelligence of BaxBeauty app because as they announced, the safety of users' privacy and data is so important. Abbaszadeh Technology Ltd will launch BaxBeauty app by the end of summer for IOS, Android and Web.

Clearly, it is impossible to guess the specific features of BaxBeauty now, but we can expect that BaxBeauty will be the most engaging social media for beauty and fashion businesses because all of the users can be potential customers for them. So imagine one Social Media all about fashion nothing else. It is great to find everything in one place.

BaxBeauty is reserving the specific usernames for celebrities currently and also they are giving some special credits for anyone who joins them early.

We are all waiting to see this amazing app in the near future that can change the game for the Fashion and beauty industry.