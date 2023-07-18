Rex Heuermann: Female Client of Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Reveals 'Bone-Chilling' Comments He Made about the Murders as She Drove Him Home

A female client who had been working with the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann, has come forward with unsettling details. The woman revealed that Heuermann made bone-chilling comments about the murders after she gave him a ride home.

Heuermann had been working with the woman on a Brooklyn brownstone project for about a year up until 2022 when the Crown Heights was eventually sold to an undisclosed celebrity. Heuermann made disturbing and specific comments about the details of the Gilgo Beach murders including his belief that the killer's choice to wrap the women's bodies in burlap was peculiar.

Spine-Chilling Conversation

On July 14, real-estate agent Jeffrey St. Arromand's Friday morning took an alarming turn when one of his clients called him in shock. She had just heard the news that the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, believed to be responsible for a series of chilling murders on Long Island over a decade ago, had been arrested.

The suspect was architect Rex Heuermann â€” the man they had worked with closely for the past year on a Brooklyn brownstone project.

St. Arromand from Serhant Realty had vivid memories of his encounters with Rex Heuermann. The customer, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to the New York Post about her interactions with Heuermann.

This client had worked with Heuermann on multiple occasions in the past, making the revelations even more unsettling given the close working relationship they had shared.

"She drove him home one time because she actually relocated to Long Island," St. Arromand told the outlet, noting that the route home was "dark and desolate."

"I was only with him in my home to review the scope of work," she said. "I even gave him a ride to his home in Long Island from Brooklyn. At one point on the drive we talked about the Gilgo Beach murders â€” we even discussed the burlap and why someone would use that. In retrospect, thinking about that conversation, it's just bone-chilling."

St. Arromand appeared visibly shaken as he revealed that his client had contacted him to discuss the disturbing comment made by Rex Heuermann, about a month before they managed to find a buyer for her house and close the sale.

"In that drive, they actually had a conversation about the murders," St Arromand recalled. "And the first thing he said â€” and she told me this specifically â€” the first thing he said was, 'I don't know why he would use burlap net.' And she was like, 'I don't know, either.'"

Like a Horror Story

The client recalled other instances from when she was attempting to sell her house that, upon reflection, she now regarded to be extremely peculiar.

"Throughout the transaction he was becoming very difficult to work with, even becoming belligerent at times. He was constantly arguing with the plumber on the job and questioning his work. Just very odd behavior," she said. "For some reason in this transaction he would constantly say, 'I'm not doing anything to get a fine or open an investigation of my license.'"

The client claimed that was eventually her last interaction with Heuermann.

"When we ultimately were able to close on the property, I had such a bad experience with Rex that I told him not to attend the closing," she said.

The remaining amount still needed to be picked up, so "he went to the attorney's office separately to pick up the check."

"Apparently he had some disagreement with one of the woman associates at the firm. This associate was so uncomfortable with her exchange with Rex that she refused to be in the office when he picked up the check. Ultimately the partner at the firm gave the check to Rex when he arrived with his daughter."

According to St. Arromand, a famous buyer eventually closed on the house.

However, he is unable to identify the person because of a secret trust.

"She's someone that really supported this guy," St. Arromand said of his client. "She always spoke highly of him in his work."

The plumber on the job was growing upset with Heuermann, so St. Arromand told The Post that he largely acted as a mediator.

"In real estate, we always say we have so many hats, so many roles. One of them is being a therapist," St. Arromand said. "We're a therapist throughout a transaction, when people are getting nervous and uncertain, and we're a therapist post."

"And Friday was a classic example of that, because she was completely just, you know, melting about this whole process. She is very angry. She really supported him."

Heuermann, the owner of RH Consultants & Associates, was taken into custody outside his Manhattan office last Thursday night, leaving his colleagues in a state of shock over his arrest in connection with the long-standing unsolved Gilgo Beach murders.

Heuermann, a married father-of-two residing in Massapequa Park on Long Island, now faces charges related to the murders of victims Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

The bodies of these three victims were found in 2010, and the recent developments in the case have brought a sense of relief and hope for justice to the families of the victims.