Following the GSMS hack and a threat to publish sensitive details about the U.S. president Donald Trump, the REvil group of ransomware operators has released its second note for the press folks. The letter explains the groups stand after the stern warning from the U.S. president. But the critical point of the release is its attachment, containing a list of emails which that operator claims to have relations with Trump.

"We received the email dump containing 169 emails and found it a legitimate one. Out of curiosity we opened many of the documents at the beginning of the folder and didn't see many of them relate with president Trump. Most of the recipient and sender of the email rarely mentioned about Trump anyway. But there is a wafer-thin probability of getting something. If we happened to find anything sensational from the email dump later, we would keep you posted."

Attackers threat the reputation of Trump

The REvil aka Sodinokibi has hacked the U.S. based law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks earlier last week and asked a ransom of $21 million.

The GSMS has reportedly tried to negotiate with a lower bid that the asked amount and failed to meet the first deadline. Following that, the ransomware operator has doubled the ransom money and threatened to release sensitive documents related to Trump.

The attackers claimed that after reading those documents, the voter wouldn't be interested to see him as a president again. In exchange for the threat, a GSMS spokesperson came out saying president Trump has never been a client of GSMS and never will be. The spokesperson also claimed that the FBI has categorized the crime as an act of terrorism and "negotiating with or paying a ransom to terrorists is a violation of federal criminal law."

The message with the first installment of Trump has noted that the attacker group has published the innocent email dump to prove its claim. REvil stated, "Mr Lawyer says that Donald has never been their client. And he says that we are bluffing. Oh well. The first part, with the most harmless information, we will post here. "

Latest threat by REvil

The ransomware operator has claimed that if GSMS fails to pay the asked ransom in the given period, they will auction the stolen data every week on the information exchange on a Dark Web-based site. They have claimed that they are not bothered with the harassment the compromised celebrities could face after the sellout.

They have also threatened Grubman, Shire, Meiselas, and Sacks that if they didn't pay for it, their valuable data would go forever. The ransomware operators have teased the FBI as "Idiots" and claimed they would never be able to decipher elliptic cryptography. "Although you can continue to believe them. You incur losses daily, and they are actively investigating this crime, although they understand that they will fall into the wall," they have added.