Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively who welcomed their third child recently, revealed the gender of the baby with a post on micro blogging site, Twitter on October 16.

The 'Deadpool' actor confirmed the news with an adorable picture along with his wife and their little munchkin yesterday. In a picture shared on Twitter, the couple can be seen smiling at each other with their child, in a baby carrier worn by her dad, however, the babies face is covered with a smiley. The couple and their newly born are see standing on a forest trail with sunlight glinting through the massive trees.

The post that Ryan shared on Twitter with the picture reads,"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct.21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano.

The celebrity couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively who are now parents to three little girls successfully managed to keep the news of the birth of their third child under wraps for almost 2 months. As per sources, the couple wants their kids to be away from the paparazzi and want them to lead a normal life. They have two daughters, James who is four years old and Inez who is three years old.

It is really amazing to know that in this era of social media, the couple managed to keep a secret held in for so long. Blake Lively stayed out of the limelight for a long period of time and managed to hid her pregnancy from us. She was inactive on social media and shared few posts on social media platforms this year.

Blake revealed of her pregnancy in May, during the premieres of "Detective Pikachu" staring Reynolds, she dazzled fans with a yellow fitted dress that showed her baby bump. Ryan Reynolds had taken a break of eight days in between his project to be along with Lively, reports suggest.