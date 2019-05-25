Money in the bank was an action-packed event and the fans are now awaiting the next pay-per-view which will be called Super ShowDown. This will take place in Saudi Arabia on June 7 and after the success of money in the bank, there will be plenty of expectations from the show. It promises to be a grand affair, as Goldberg returns to the fold and will be pitted against the Undertaker.

Also, there will be Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns among others who will step out to captivate the audiences.

The biggest event will be the feud between Goldberg and the Undertaker and we take a look at three reasons why this will be a huge hit.

Goldberg could retire after this

The stage is a grand one, Goldberg is 52-years-old and the faceoff against The Undertaker could be the fitting way to bid goodbye to the ring. It has been a glittering career for him, ever since he made his debut 22-years-ago.

He was agile, swift and strong and won a number of titles on the go. Injuries plagued him and he made a comeback to the squared circle back in 2016 and showed he retained all his prowess as he smashed Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Survivor Series.

First clash between the two legends

The Undertaker has been an integral member of the WWE fraternity for over three decades now and has won almost everything on offer. Goldberg, on the other hand, made an immediate impression, won titles on the bounce, got injured and made a comeback - but never faced The Undertaker. Hence, now in the fag end of their respective careers, this match will be their first and perhaps the most exciting of them all.

It should have taken place a long time ago, but well, as they say, it did come when it had to come and this one promises to be a sparkling affair.

Big fat paycheck on offer

A ten-year deal was signed between WWE and the Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia which sees the company come to the Middle East every year with a plethora of stars to ensure a huge revenue is churned out at the end of it all.

As an effort to attract eyeballs, WWE brings back all the legends with a lucrative paycheck and this time, the marquee clash will be between Undertaker and Goldberg and this feud alone could rake in millions for the company.