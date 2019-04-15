Retarus, a leading global provider of Enterprise Cloud services, has appointed Dylan Castagne as new Managing Director for Asia, a promotion from his Senior Solution Consultant position. Castagne is looking to drive expansion in more APAC markets through bolstering Retarus' network of strategic partners and alliances across the region and investing in its local teams in Singapore and Australia.

As Managing Director for Retarus Asia, Castagne will be responsible for spearheading Retarus' business operations and driving Retarus' strategic expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) across key industries, including banking and finance, logistics, and telecommunications.

APAC remains a key market for Retarus, which continues to see opportunities to further strengthen its footprint in email security and enterprise messaging, as more organisations in the region focus on accelerating digital transformation and streamlining internal and customer-facing processes through communications platforms.

Castagne will be succeeding Oliver Prevrhal, who has been a major driver of Retarus' APAC business over the past four years. Prevrhal returns to Retarus Austria, where he takes over responsibility for the local subsidiary as new Director – a position he had already held between 2008 and 2015.

Joining Retarus in August 2015, Castagne has been elemental in strengthening Retarus' footprint in Singapore and across the region. Prior to his promotion, he served as a Senior Solution Consultant for Business & Enterprise Communications, supporting the enterprise messaging requirements of Retarus' APAC clients such as Berjaya, Citi, UPS, Singapore Exchange (SGX), Petronas, and BP Healthcare.

I am delighted to announce the appointment of Dylan as the new Managing Director for Asia. Dylan's extensive technical and commercial management experience and a keen understanding of the APAC business landscape will help fuel Retarus' growth in the region as the company strengthens its commitment to solve business challenges through delivering robust enterprise communications, security and mobile solutions- said Martin Hager, Founder and CEO of Retarus.

Based in Singapore, Castagna will report directly to Stefan Rath, Senior Vice President Sales International, who is located in Retarus' global headquarters in Munich, Germany.

Sustainable enterprise communications are a key component in accelerating APAC enterprises' digital transformation journey. My primary goal is to enhance our market strategy and drive Retarus' fast growth in the region through ensuring the alignment of our enterprise messaging services and email security solutions with APAC enterprises' requirements- said Castagne.

Prior to Retarus, Castagne was involved in Client Servicing, Technical Solutions and Business Operations at Ubisoft Singapore, Out There Media and PGi.