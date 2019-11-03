Retailers are leaving no stone unturned to lure customers ahead of Black Friday. Although nearly four weeks are still left to Black Friday, all major retailers have come up with ads and have announced their deals.

Black Friday is one of the major days in the event calendar of US retailers and customers can expect attractive discounts on a variety of products. This once again sets the battleground ready for the retail war. Although many retail majors haven't officially announced the Black Friday deals, many have rolled it out early. Understandably, this is with the aim to generate maximum sales given that this year's holiday season is shorter by six days.

It's expected that the war once again will be restricted among the big players and Amazon is likely to lead the race. Based on previous year's deal, the e-commerce company is expected to come up with huge discounts on its own products that include Amazon Echo, Amazon Dot, Amazon 4K Fire Stick, 2nd-Generation Echo Dot, Whole Foods groceries and Ring smart security cameras, apart from additional deals from top brands and small businesses.

Walmart also is yet to make its Black Friday ad and deals official but the brick-and-mortar giant has rolled out a few offers early. Last year, the company started its online deals a week ahead of Thanksgiving and is expected to do so this time around too. Walmart ongoing early Black Friday deals are on Apple Watch Series 3, Xbox One S, Apple AirPods, Lenovo Ideapad and many more.

Target Corporation has been promoting few holiday deals ahead of Black Friday. Much like Walmart Target too hasn't made an official announcement but has been offering deals on Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple AirPods. eBay has started giving weekly 'Drops' on Fridays, with attractive deals on new and trending products on the website.

Costco, on the other hand, has released its 32-page holiday-saving catalogue that includes both online and in-store deals. The offers have been split, with one running between November 7 and November 21, while the other will run between November 22 and December 2. Its online-only deals begin on November 28, which is Thanksgiving Day.

However, the retail war is not only restricted to attractive deals. Free on-time delivery has become a key area where all major retailers are focusing this holiday season. Amazon recently announced free one-day delivery on Whole Foods grocery for its Prime members.