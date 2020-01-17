The residents of a Russian city that was once affected by a meteor's powerful mid-air explosion seven years ago were surprised at the sudden appearance of green-coloured snow in the area. Many of them believe the strange material might be dust that came from space.

On January 12, Kurs Dela, a media site based in Russia reported that green-coloured snow has blanketed the city of Chelyabinsk. Residents of the city feared that the green snow could be an indication that a threat from space might be coming their way.

Meteor Airburst Over Chelyabinsk City

Fears over the strange phenomenon stem from Chelyabinsk's history involving threats from space. About seven years ago, the city was terrorized by a powerful explosion caused by a meteor. According to reports, a meteor that was about 66 feet wide hit Earth in February 2013.

Travelling at speeds of about 34,000 miles per hour, the meteor burnt up and exploded in the sky at an altitude of around 19 miles. The explosion occurred over Chelyabinsk and released energy equivalent to over 30 atomic bombs. The powerful blast damaged over 7,000 buildings in the city. More than 1,000 people were injured due to the incident.

Possible Origin Of The Green Snow

Due to this destructive incident, the city's residents are worried that the recent appearance of green snow could be related to a looming cosmic disaster. In response to the speculations about the nature of the green snow, Russia's Ministry of Ecology launched an investigation. Fortunately, the agency was able to provide a more Earth-based explanation regarding the origin of the strange substance.

According to the agency, the colour covering the snow was most likely produced by natural dust that came from a nearby granite quarry. It stated that since the dust particles came from rocks and other natural materials, they are most likely not hazardous. The agency noted that it will still measure the air quality in the region to ensure public health safety. Local authorities are also planning on investigating the quarry to learn more about the dust and why it was scattered all over the city.