Renton Shooting: One Dead, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Fire 100 Shots Near Chase Bank

At least one person has died and several others were injured after over 100 shots were fired near Chase Bank in Renton. Reports claimed that shots were fired by several gunmen who were present at the site.

A large crowd was present at the site when the shooting took place. People were hiding on the floor to save themselves from the gunfire.

Some of the civilians are using their vehicles to take the wounded to the hospital.

Shooting Stemmed From A Dispute

The shooting is claimed to have started because of a dispute that led to the gunfire. Currently, it's not an active shooter situation and officials are investigating the matter.

The Renton Police Department said that just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Logan Ave S for multiple shots fired. "Officers arrived to find multiple victims. 5 victims were treated at the scene by fire/medics and we can confirm one fatality. This is not an active shooter situation," said the Renton Police.

Shots Were Fired By Multiple Gunmen

Various agencies have been called to help the investigation due to the presence of a large crowd.

The police also said that "initial investigation indicates this was a dispute outside of a large gathering/event which led to gunfire, possibly by more than one suspect."

"Due to the large crowd, multiple agencies were called in to assist. This is an active scene still and investigation will be ongoing," tweeted Renton Police Department.

Local businesses and nearby homes have been asked to immediately lockdown. So far, no gunman is in custody at this time.

Numerous paramedics and law enforcement agencies, including the police department in Seattle and Renton police are at the scene.

CPR was administered to a large number of victims by individuals before first responders arrived, according to The Sun.

