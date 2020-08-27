As an author, entrepreneur, former athlete, and artist, Philip Schulte has experienced many different professions in his life thus far. Throughout all of these different experiences, Philip states that one thing remains the same- the importance of not giving up. As someone who has faced numerous challenges in his life, he strives to help others to realize their potential and not give up when times become difficult.

Schulte, also known by his nickname and artist alias "Italian", is releasing a book in the Fall. The Eight H's, a Young Person's Guide for the "Real World" has been deemed a must read for young individuals by many critics who managed to get their hands on a pre-release copy of the book. Schulte often jokes that as a kid he would have never seen himself writing books a decade later, but claims that his struggles have inspired him to try and help others through the same situations he once found himself in. He stated, "I wish I had someone who could walk me through the difficult decisions you are forced to make at a young age. If I knew then what I know now, I could have avoided many unnecessary obstacles along the way". Schulte hopes to guide many young individuals through these confusing life decisions to ultimately set themselves up for success in the long run.

Philip stresses the importance of seeing a goal through to completion. In a world full of distractions, Schulte states that it's easy to give up after the first failure and move on to something else. He believes that to be successful, failure is often required. "If you are always changing your goals at the first sign of adversity, you are never going to become successful," Schulte boldly stated. He often recalls his days playing Division-1 football in college, a goal he had from the time he was in elementary school. Philip mentioned that he wasn't the most talented on his team by any means, but his mindset, work-ethic, and determination to succeed helped him to make his dreams a reality. From there, Philip applied the lessons sports taught him in everything else he pursued. He states, "Whether I'm writing a book, creating a company, or working out at the gym, whatever the task is at hand I'm going to give it my all."

Through his book and everything else that he does, Schulte hopes to inspire everyone he reaches to never give up on their dreams. Currently, he has plans to begin a talent management company where he will work with top talent in the Los Angeles area to maximize his clients' potential. We definitely recommend keeping an eye out for Philip Schulte, and we can't wait to see what he does next.