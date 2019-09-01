The late Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. She was laid to rest at her childhood home of Althorp House in Northampton, which was a place of tranquillity and peace.

Before the tragic accident, Princess Diana wanted a degree in psychology, said royal biographer Andrew Morton. It remains unknown why she wanted to pursue it, but it would probably be due to her own personal struggles.

In an interview with Panorama, Princess Diana confessed that she struggled with depression and bulimia for several years.

"[Bulimia] is like a secret disease. You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at such a low ebb and you don't think you're worthy or valuable."

"You fill your stomach up four to five times a day, some do it more, and it gives you a feeling of comfort. It's like having a pair of arms around you, but it's temporary. Then you are disgusted at the bloatedness of your stomach, then you bring it all up again," she said.

At the age of 36 when she died in that tragic accident, Prince William and Prince Harry, both were just 15 and 12 respectively. Her grave is on an island in the middle of a lake at Althorp. It is surrounded by plants and trees on an island nicknamed the Oval.