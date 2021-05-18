Remembering J M Dongare, the founder of top Air dryer manufacturing company Drytech Engineers.

The journey of life came to an end for J M Dongare (64), a Pune-based businessman known for his generous and helpful nature.

He had started the Air dryer manufacturing business by founding Drytech Engineers in 1995, which has now become a top player in the Industrial Air dryer industry. Under his leadership, the company grew its business and expanded its sales all over India, and also exported its manufactured products to the middle eastern and African countries.

A source close to the late businessman said that he was a disciplined man and lived a happy life. The source revealed that he wanted to expand his business manifold, but the expansion activity was marred due to differences of opinion with his ex-partners. The source also said that Mr.Dongare was a person who always encouraged others and had guided hundreds of young talents to achieve new heights in their careers.

It has come as a big shock for all his near and dear ones. He taught us many good values to live a peaceful life, he also taught us about ethical business practices and also about how can one help the underprivileged part of society in personal capacity. We are going to miss him, ' said a source close to the late businessman's family.

His company is now under the leadership of his elder son Amit Dongare, who has been working in the industry since 2009 and he plans to take forward the legacy of Drytech Engineers Pvt Ltd. (formerly known as Drytech Engineers). His younger son Dnyanesh Dongare is a well-known photographer, and he has not made it into the family business activities yet.

Before founding Drytech engineers, Mr. Dongare had devoted 15 years of his life to the Indian Air Force and was a true patriot. He passed away on 24th April 2021 and is survived by his wife, mother-in-law, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and a grandson.