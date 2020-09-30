"Charlie loved the beach, car rides, bananas, and socks," read a line from Sallie Gregory Hammett's moving mock-newspaper obituary for her late golden retriever. Hammett, 30, from Greenville, South Carolina, shared a photo of her tribute on Twitter. It quickly attracted the attention of animal lovers around the world, who offered their condolences to her and her family.

Seven-year-old Charlie lost his five-month battle with lymphoma earlier this month. "Charlie James Gregory-Hammett crossed the rainbow bridge Sunday, September 13 peacefully in the arms of his mom," she wrote at the beginning of the obituary. She recalled his favorite activities which included, stick collecting, swimming smiling, and snoozing. After all Charlie "loved everything life had to offer – except stairs," Hammett recollected lovingly.

After remembering Charlie's love for beaches, car rides, bananas and socks, Hammett spoke about the retriever's love for adventure and fun, "Charlie always loved going to his Grandma and Grandpa's house, where he could get treats, chase squirrels, and pee everywhere cousin Captain peed. Charlie went tailgating, camping, hiking, and fishing. He lived the very best life," she wrote.

Charlie The Good Boy

She then continued to talk about the immense love her beloved 'son' had for her. "More than anything else, Charlie loved his mom. He was always there to greet her with some kisses and a firm grip on her arm. He was her constant companion. There through heartache, moves, grief, and joy." Unconditional love was Charlie's best ability said Sallie. "He was good at a lot of things, but he was best at unconditional love. He taught everyone he met about loving people, and always seeing the good in everyone," she added further.

Charlie spent his last days in the place he loved the most, the beach. "His last days were so happy and will be cherished forever. We will think of him every time we open the peanut butter. We will miss him every time we see a sock on the floor or pass a stick on a walk. We will carry him with us everywhere," she recollected.

Sallie's ended the note by saying, "He will be forever missed and forever remembered, but he left behind his fierce love, which never wavered," followed by a request asking other dog owners to give their "pups some extra love in honor of Charlie."

Twitterati Showers Love

The obituary was met with abundant love and condolences from users. "I'm so sorry for your loss. Dogs are so loved and it's too bad they are only with us for such a short time," one user wrote, while another hoped Charlie gets all that he loves in puppy heaven. "Oh my heart Broken heart Rest In Peace Charlie Folded hands May you get all the scritches and treats you deserve in puppy heaven," the user commented.

Apart from condolences, many dog owners who have lost their beloved pets or are close to doing so, shared their own stories. "My warmest condolences. We're inching toward the finish line with our 14.75y/o first furbaby. She hangs on- every extra day is a blessing. I might just still this idea as therapy after she's gone," a user wrote.

Many went on to encourage other pet owners to do the same. A user wrote: "It's wonderful. Peeps reading this...if you ever get a chance, do this for a friend who has lost a beloved pet. It'll mean the world to them, I promise."