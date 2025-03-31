Remains of 68-Year-Old Singaporean Killed in Italy Blast to Return Home After 3 Months

The remains of Makansutra food guide founder K.F. Seetoh's brother will be brought to Singapore, more than three months after he and his wife perished in a suspected gas explosion in Italy in December 2024.

Seetoh provided an update on his ability to find some closure following the untimely loss of his older brother, Seetoh Kwok Meng, 68, in a Facebook post on March 27.

He wrote, "Now allowed to retrieve my brother's remains for home, after three months... That gas explosion that killed him and his wife was so unexpected and unfortunate, but the heavens above always work mysteriously. Investigations on the cause are still ongoing, but we need some closure for now."

The remains of Chang Kai En, 52, Seetoh's sister-in-law, may or may not be permitted to be removed.

Both he and Chang passed away in their vacation house in Molazzana, a municipality in Lucca, in the Tuscany region, where his brother had lived for the previous six years, according to Seetoh, who expressed his want to "walk a mile in his shoes."

It is anticipated that Seetoh Kwok Meng will have a burial in Italy and a memorial service in Singapore from April 7–8.

In his tweet, Seetoh expressed gratitude to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their "help and keeping us informed about the situation and the subtleties in the process."

Before the explosion occurred at approximately 11.45 pm on the evening of December 21, Seetoh Kwok Meng and his spouse had gone back to their villa following dinner, according to local media. The house collapsed after catching fire with a loud explosion.

Chang's remains were only located by a sniffing dog near the couple's villa on December 26. Seetoh's body was discovered beneath the debris on December 22.