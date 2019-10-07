For all you Star Trek fans out there, the second trailer and the release date for the new series is out now! Following the release of the first trailer of the series that was released in July, the fans of "Star Trek: Picard" have been waiting eagerly for the series' release dates. And finally, the dates have been unveiled at New York Comic-Con. A series that has been a cult phenomenon for a few decades now, 'Star Trek' has never failed to disappoint its fans till date.

Star Trek was created by the nifty screenwriter and producer, Gene Roddenberry. It is a science fiction that was originally debuted in the year 1966. The first of what is now referred to as 'The Original Series' was aired on NBC for three seasons. The second trailer for the new series, "Star Trek: Picard", was released at the New York Comic Con on the 5th of this month.

The well-known actor, Patrick Stewart, who began his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company has indeed returned to play the iconic part of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series. He has previously played roles on television, on stage and in films throughout his career of almost six decades. The actor has received extensive praises and has been admired by fans for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek. He has now returned to play the role of Captain in the series that is scheduled to be released on January 2020.

Mr Stewart played the role of Picard for seven seasons of "Star Trek: Next Generation" that aired from 1987 to 1994. The new show that is to be released in 2020, will showcase the next stage of Picard's life. This series which consists of 10 episodes will revolve around the events that take place 20 years after "The Next Generation".

The show will premiere on CBS All Access on January 23, 2020 in the United States and Canada. The show will also be available on Amazon Prime on the very next day, January 24. "Star Trek: Picard" on Amazon Prime will be available in more than 200 countries.