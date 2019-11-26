OPPO's sister company Realme is doing it big since its debut. The brand is quite aggressive, and to stride against its competitors, it keeps device pricing at the edge and offers excellent value for money. Realme has been consistently launching new devices at regular intervals and making its devices available at every price point. The company, once again, took one step forward against its rivals by announcing its Android 10 update for all its devices.

Realme through an official press release has announced to make the latest Android version available pretty soon. According to the release, the first two devices entitled to receive the update are Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT. Both the devices would get the update by January next year.

Realme X and Realme X and Realme 5 Pro will receive the update by February 2020, while the Realme X2 Pro will get the final version of Android 10 by March. Realme 3 and Realme 3i will get the notification update on April 2020. Realme 5 and Realme 5S will get Android Q on May 2020, and Realme 2 Pro will get the update on June 2020. The last device in the list is company's budget device Realme C2, and it Weill receive the update by the third quarter next year.

Alike most of its competitors, Realme too, put a heavily customised Android version in all its devices. Dubbed ColorOS, the operating system is available right now is the sixth edition. The ColorOS 7 would be based on Android Q 10, and the beta version of this upcoming operating system would be rolled out for Realme X2 Pro owners.

What's new in Android 10 powered ColorOS 7

Realme tipped the new edition of ColorOS will flaunt an all-new dark-mode and will let the users customise the app icons, font and design elements. The new update would also offer smoother video streaming, better video recording, flawless graphics rendering while playing games and smarter RAM management.

The company is currently recruiting beta testers through its community website. To join the band of testers, all you need to do is apply in its community page starting November 27. The recruitment process will continue till December 3. Realme will announce the selected candidate list on December 9.