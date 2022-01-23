Regina King's Son, Ian Talked About 'Losing his S**t' in On Twitter 3 Days Before his Suicidal Death

Actress Regina King's Ian Alexander Jr died by suicide on Wednesday, January 19, on his 26th birthday. Ian was King's only child whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. Ian was a deejay, who performed under the stage name desdunÃ©.

Ian's last posts on Twitter in the days leading up to his suicide indicated that he was 'losing his sh*t.' "I don't think Instagram is healthy for me," he wrote in a tweet. The circumstances surrounding Ian's suicide are not clear at the moment.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others," Regina King said in a statement to PEOPLE in the aftermath of her son's demise.

'Its been a minute but now we back at the jump off'

"You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it's a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s**t.....yea that one really hits home," Ian wrote in a tweet five days before his death.

Ian, however, in his last Instagram post posted three days before his death, promoted his upcoming show. He had a show scheduled on Friday in Los Angeles. He even predicted his career was about to 'blow up.' "Its been a minute but now we back at the jump off. Don't you want to say you supported desdunÃ© before the blowup??" Ian wrote in the post.

Ian was also a celebrity chef. He told Flaunt Magazine last year that he had plans to open his own restaurant within the next three years.

'Supermom'

Ian was close with his mom. The duo had matching tattoos that read 'unconditional love' in Aramaic, Ian's on his shoulder and his mother's on her arm. He often accompanied the decorated actress to red carpet events. He even called her a 'super mom' at the 2019 Golden Globes.