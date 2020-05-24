Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has let go of her fears Aand says she is now much happier and feels much centered now.

"I'm having the time of my life. I feel much more centered now, compared to when I was younger. I used to be worried all the time and so concerned with, 'Am I a good actor? Do people take me seriously? Am I funny? Am I not funny?' "Now, I'm just calm."

Actively Involved In Production

Witherspoon is keeping herself busy not just by her acting profession and personal life but also through her production work with her company Hello Sunshine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The "Legally Blonde" actress is happy to keep pushing herself. She told HELLO! magazine: "I sleep when I sleep. It's just a great time. My dad always used to say, 'You gotta make hay while the sun shines.' I'm just trying hard to bring great parts for women to the screen." Her will to start the company came when she chose to act on her frustrations at the dearth of female-centered projects.

Parent For a Long Time

"I started out when I was 14 years old and I was frequently the only woman on a movie set. As I got older, that narrative just kept perpetuating. I thought, 'That's it. I've had enough. Nobody is developing movies for women that put women at the center of the story. 'I'm just going to spend my own money.' So I self-funded a company." Witherspoon is fascinated with the way parenting has evolved in just two decades.

The actress, who is the mother of Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with former husband Ryan Phillippe and seven-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth, said: "It's interesting because I've been a parent for a long time, since 1999. Parenting has changed so much in 20 years. "The most important thing is that my kids are safe, healthy and happy. "Everything else is just icing.