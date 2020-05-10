Xiaomi has revealed that it is going to launch a new smartphone 'Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition' in China on May 11. The official Redmi Weibo handle has shared a poster that gives the first glimpse of the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition.

Features to look out for

The smartphone maker also shared that the upcoming device will be powered by a brand new Snapdragon 768G processor. The Snapdragon 768G will just be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Snapdragon 765G SoC. The core architecture remains the same, but Snapdragon 768G will reportedly feature a slightly higher clocked (625MHz vs 750MHz) Adreno 620 GPU.

The smartphone will come with a pill-shaped punch-hole display to accommodate two selfie cameras. According to a listing on JD.com, the smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, The device is expected to house 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. The mysterious Snapdragon 768G SoC will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.