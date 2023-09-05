Redefine Onam Fashion Statement With Ann Sindhu Johny

Onam is around the corner, the vibe is high, and the colors are vibrant! With so many trends and fashions on the shelves, we have teamed up with Ann Sindhu Johny to rescue you from your fashion dilemma! Whether you want to make a purchase or need to gift it to your loved ones, Ann has got you covered by flaunting some of the trending dresses you can rock this Onam.

The Classic

Who doesn't love classics that too on festivities? Combined with iconic tunes from Chitram movie and some glimpse of the shoot Ann has added the perfect 90's essence to kick start this Onam. Draped with finesse, her lehenga-choli showcases the purity of white interspersed with golden embroidery work, symbolizing the prosperity that Onam signifies. Her choice of classic and elegant look has perfectly captured the essence of Onam.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwMaBidMI6V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Ethnic

Ann's endorsement of this lehenga choli adds to its charm. Her presence and style give the outfit a feeling of authenticity, making it appealing to audiences who prefer the combination of tradition and contemporary fashion. This outfit chosen by Ann not only signifies the essence of Onam but also the dynamic spirit of fashion progression. We can appreciate her taste for fashion with the attire she chose. It flaunts regality and beauty, with its magnificent golden embroidery covering the sleeves. The exquisite set paired with the pink netted choli lends a vibrance to the festivities.

The Contemporary

With a mix of elegance and a touch of sophistication, this contemporary festive attire can be your go-to choice for this Onam. In this post Ann flaunts simple embroidered choli and a floral lehenga with netted fabric that gently peeks through. Her association with the attire lends it an authentic charm while infusing a sense of depth and contemporary fashion. This subtle yet impactful choice of Ann has brought the realm of modern fashion and traditional roots closer.

As the Onam festival envelops us in its festive aura, Ann's fashion journey awakens inspiration. With her combination of timeless classics, ethnic allure, and contemporary chic, she redefines Onam looks.

To make it more simple for her fans Ann has also mentioned where they can find each of her outfits.